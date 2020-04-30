ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) session chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has decided to remove additional lockdown restrictions as the coronavirus situation in the country was improved.

Additional lockdown restrictions have been lifted in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Sargodha, Gujrat and Bannu effective from tomorrow, however, the coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will remain in effect till September 30.

Furthermore, Markets will remain opened till 10:00PM instead of 8:00PM in six districts and will remain completely closed only one day in a week. Indoor and outdoor dining will be allowed till 12:00AM.

Up to 200 vaccinated people will be allowed to attend indoor weddings whereas 400 vaccinated people will be allowed in outdoor weddings. The decision regarding the shrines will be taken by the local and provincial governments.

Meanwhile, recreational areas and parks have been allowed to open with 50 percent capacity. NCOC said in its statement that Sinopharm vaccine was available in ample quantity.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan s daily COVID-19 case count was reported to be less than 2,000 for first time in about two months.

Pakistan reported 81 deaths in the last 24 hours by coronavirus and the number of positive cases surged to 1,227,905. The nationwide tally of fatalities jumped to 27,327 on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,897 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.