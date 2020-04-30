LAHORE (Dunya News) – Heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm has turned the weather pleasant in Lahore while many low lying areas were inundated with the rain water causing troubles for the daily commuters.

Power supply was cut in most parts of the provincial capital as rain followed by thunderstorm lashed the city. Talab received the most rain, recorded to be 60 millimeter.

Meanwhile, 33mm rain was recorded in Mughalpura, 53mm at Lakshmi Chowk, 5mm at Tajpura while Chowk Nakhuda received 20mm of rain. Moreover, Farrukhabad received 22mm rain whereas 52mm rain was recorded at Gulshan Ravi.

Furthermore, Rawalpindi and its adjoining areas as well as Jhelum, Mirpur, Azad Kashmir also received heavy rainfall. The Met department has forecasted that the rain will continue today as well.

