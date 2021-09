LAHORE (Dunya News) - Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and Senator Abdul Qadir called on the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in Lahore on Monday.

Speaking on this occasion, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said Punjab government has taken exemplary steps to promote inter-provincial harmony and progress and prosperity of Balochistan is the development of the country.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani appreciated the steps taken by Punjab government to promote inter-provincial harmony.