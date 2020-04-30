ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Interior on Monday said that Pakistan deployed more personnel on security of Kiwis than entire forces of New Zealand.

Talking to media persons, Sheikh Rashid asked people not to lose hope and said that a day will come when all cricket teams will come to Pakistan to play matches.

Criticizing country’s opposition, Interior Minister said that opposition should not throw stones at government while living in a glass house and urged them to talk with government over electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Informing media persons about arrangement regarding Chehlum of martyrs of Karbala, Sheikh Rashid said that government has decided to deploy Army and Rangers and suspend mobile phone service.

Talking about Afghanistan situation, he categorically stated that Pakistan has neither established any refugee camp nor has received new refugees from Afghanistan.

The Interior Minister said Pakistan wants return of three million Afghan refugees to their homeland after the return of stability there.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said Pakistan has helped evacuate sixteen thousand people including diplomats and representatives of IMF and the World Bank from Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan is an important country of the region and efforts are being made for its security and prosperity. He added India is resorting to propaganda against Pakistan following failure of its machinations in Afghanistan.

The Interior Minister said those who are possessing dual passports and identity cards are being given time by the 31st of next month to withdraw the additional documents.