The symbolic significance of the tournament is very high due to recently cancelled NZ series: Fayyaz

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab government spokesman Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Monday has urged all the government and opposition’s members of provincial assembly to show solidarity with Pakistan cricket team by playing a match on October 9.



According to details, the spokesman has telephoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Mashood and asked him to forget all the difference and express harmony with the national cricket team after New Zealand called off series.

The symbolic significance of the tournament is very high due to recently cancelled NZ series, he added.