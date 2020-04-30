LAHORE (Dunya News) – Judicial magistrate on Monday has conducted hearing on fake bank accounts case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.



During the proceedings, the magistrate has sent vice president of a private bank Asim Suri on 14-day judicial remand.



Earlier, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested the vice president of a private bank in the fake accounts case.



The agency arrested Asim Suri on charges of pressuring bankers and witnesses in the fake bank accounts of the Shehbaz Sharif family.



According to sources, the FIA had formed teams to arrest the former FIA director in Lahore on the disclosure of links with Asim Suri.