LAHORE (Dunya News) - A five-day anti-polio drive across the country including Punjab will be launched today (Monday) to administer polio and vitamin A drops to 18.6 million children up to the age of five years, Dunya News reported.

All arrangement to start anti-polio campaign in the country and training of the polio workers has been completed. The polio workers have been asked to follow covid related SOPs during the campaign. In Lahore, more than 1.78 million children under five years age would be given polio drops.

Anti-polio drive is also going to start in Sindh from today administer polio and vitamin A drops to 9.4 million children up to the age of five years across the province.

The Provincial Task Force on Polio Eradication reviewed the arrangements of the campaign in a meeting held with the provincial health minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho in the chair in Karachi.

It was informed in the meeting that training of 74,435 polio workers across the province has been completed.

Addressing the meeting Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho said the significant reduction in poliovirus cases in the country is a great achievement.

Five day anti-polio drive will also begin in 34 Districts of Balochistan from Monday.

Coordinator Emergency Operation Centre Balochistan Hameedullah Nasar told our Quetta correspondent during the drive around 2.5 million children up to five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops.

He said for this purpose more than eleven thousand teams have been constituted to administer polio drop to the children during door to door drive.

