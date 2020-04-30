Bilawal Bhutto said that Attaullah Mengal always practiced the politics of principles.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Chairman Pakistan People s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the residence of Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal on Sunday to offer condolence on the demise of his father and veteran Baloch leader Sardar Attaullah Mengal, Dunya News reported.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilawal Bhutto said that Attaullah Mengal always practiced the politics of principles. He said that his political role and struggle will never be forgotten.

The PPP chairman was off the view that the political struggle of the veteran Baloch leader Sardar Attaullah Mengal will remain an example for future generations of the country.

