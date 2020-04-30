Police and Rescue1122 teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to Lady Reading Hospital.

PESHAWAR, (Dunya News) – At least four persons sustained burn injuries when a gas cylinder exploded during filling CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) in a rickshaw in Peshawar on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the explosion occurred at a CNG station located at the Kohat Road during filling CNG in a rickshaw. Several other vehicles were also damaged by the blast.

Police and Rescue1122 teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the injured to Lady Reading Hospital. Rescue sources said that all the injured were in stable condition.

