Kuwaiti authorities refuse to allow PIA to operate flights

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Kuwaiti authorities have refused the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to operate flights, while Kuwaiti airlines are completely allowed flight operation to Pakistan.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Pakistan has no interest in the national airline. PIA is successfully operating flights to Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain. The national airline also operates in Central Asian countries, including Canada, Malaysia and Afghanistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PIA is at the forefront of providing safe travel facilities around the world despite European sanctions on the Pakistan CAA. The PIA’s recent flights operation for Kabul and Mazar-i-Sharif are a testament to its professionalism and safety standards.

Recently, Canadian Agency, Transport Canada, has issued a letter to PIA for successfully completing the Safety Validation and Airworthiness Audit conducted by International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Meanwhile, Kuwait is operating flights from Pakistan but is not allowing the PIA. Pakistan has given permission two Kuwaiti airlines, Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways, to operate flights.