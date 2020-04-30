Taking mega corruption cases to logical conclusion top priority: NAB chief

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has said that it is their top priority to take the mega corruption cases to logical conclusion.

In a statement, the NAB chairman said that corruption is the root of all evils, NAB is pursuing a policy of accountability for all and the bureau is committed to eradicate corruption. “The anti-graft watchdog body’s effective national anti-corruption strategy has been successful,” he added.

Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal further maintained that the NAB has filed 95 references out of 179 mega corruption cases to accountability courts.