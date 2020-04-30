Deadlock persists among disgruntled members over no-confidence move against Balochistan CM

QUETTA (Dunya News) – The deadlock persisted among the disgruntled treasury members over no-confidence motion against Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Sunday.

According to the sources, the ongoing political crisis in Balochistan is getting worse day by day as some members of the government are still angry with the chief minister of Balochistan.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani also continued to congratulate the members who were angry with Jam Kamal. Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani’s effort to foil a no-confidence move against CM Balochistan is continued and he tried to agree the enraged members. He also expressed hope that the matter will be settled soon.

The sources said that CM Jam Kamal Khan will address the reservations of disgruntled members within 15 days. “If the chief minister failed to agree them, then he will resign from his designation.”

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier on September 16, the Senate chairman reached Quetta on a mission to resolve differences within the BAP.

Sanjrani has failed to agree angry lawmakers in the second attempt. After the no-confidence motion against CM Jam Kamal, the political scenario has been changed in Balochistan but the series of attempt to sort out issue with the angry lawmakers are continued.

Meanwhile, Sadiq Sanjrani again failed to agree the enraged lawmakers during the lunch ceremony given by Senator Khuda Babar. It added that the Balochistan Assembly speaker and the angry members insisted on the minus one formula during the talks.

“We are not disappointed and the efforts are being made to agree the angry members. Resentments are part of the democracy,” Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani said.

It was also reported that the reconciliation committee left for a meeting with the Balochistan Chief Minister after lunch.

On the other hand, a meeting of the party’s parliamentary committee was held under the chair of Balochistan PTI parliamentary head Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind. Naseebullah Marri, Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel, Mir Umar Khan Jamali, Mir Naimatullah Zehri, Mobeen Khilji and Farida Bibi were also present during the meeting.

The meeting discussed the political situation after the no-confidence motion against the chief minister. It was also decided in the meeting that Balochistan Awami Party is the majority party in the province and an ally of the PTI. It is hoped that the members of BAP will take a positive decision in the current political situation.