Mafia doesn't want transparent elections in country: Farrukh Habib

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that mafia does not want transparent elections in the country and the opposition is creating obstacles in the way of transparent elections on Sunday.

Speaking to the journalists in Faisalabad, the minister said that it is the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold transparent and fair elections.

“We want transparent and fair elections and the voter awareness and staff training is also the job of the ECP. No step was taken to give the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis in the past. The opposition had already blamed the ECP for rigging,” Farrukh Habib said.

The state minister maintained that the use of modern technology during the elections is need of hour, adding that the stump mafia is creating hurdles in the way of EVMs. He also mentioned that today industries are properly working in the country and the country s exports are at record levels.

On the other hand, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) respects every institution but will not allow rigging in the next elections.

In a tweet, he said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which has been attacking every institution in Pakistan, is dying day and night in defense of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

He said that PTI respects every institution but it is clear from this ‘Two Hearts, One Soul’ struggle that this nexus wants to continue rigging in any case by blocking electoral reforms in Pakistan, adding Tehreek-e-Insaf will not allow this to happen.