CM Buzdar orders to run effective drive against dengue across Punjab

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar has ordered to launch an effective anti-dengue campaign across the province.

CM Bazdar said that the concerned departments should perform their duties in an active manner for the prevention of dengue and 100 per cent implementation of anti-dengue plan should be ensured. “Negligence for eradication of mosquitoes would not be tolerated in any case,” he added.

The Punjab chief minister has directed the commissioners and deputy commissioners to mobilize field teams for anti-dengue campaign, full attention should be paid to indoor and outdoor surveillance for prevention of dengue, government and private buildings, tyre shops and graveyards. “I will continue to monitor,” he added.

Usman Buzdar further said that negligence in dengue surveillance is not acceptable in any case. “It is necessary to stop the spread of dengue in Punjab in time.”