President upholds Banking Mohtasib's order to refund lost money to victims of online fraud

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Dr Arif Alvi has upheld the decision of the Banking Mohtasib in three similar cases, wherein it had ordered the banks to credit the lost money to their account holders in fraudulent digital transactions.

The complainants Najma Sultana, a retired teacher and widow; Zahid Shah, a technician of Pakistan Air Force and Tariq Mehmood Chaudhry, a semi-literate person, had filed petitions with the Banking Mohtasib against Habib Bank Ltd and United Bank Ltd on inadvertent transactions from their accounts.

The Banking Mohtasib in its separate orders had advised the banks to make good the loss of complainants by crediting the amount, which had been unauthorizedly debited from their accounts.