Govt introducing modern transport system in Karachi: Asad Umar

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said the government is for the first time introducing a modern transport system in Karachi.

He was addressing the ceremony of arrival of the first batch of forty buses for Green Line Project in Karachi on Sunday.

The Minister said forty more buses for the Green Line Project will reach Karachi next month.

He said commercial operation of these buses will start within two months.

Asad Umar said fifty-four kilometers of roads are being constructed in Karachi and approval of Karachi Circular Railway will also be given soon.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said the Green Line bus service will provide the best transport facilities to the people of Karachi.

Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Amin-ul-Haque on the occasion said the federal government is working on various welfare projects for the people of Karachi.