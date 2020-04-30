ECP being blackmailed on orders of Imran Khan, claims Aurangzeb

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is being blackmailed on the orders of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Sunday.

Responding to the news conference of Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry and Shibli Faraz, the PML-N spokesperson demanded to take legal action against the ministers for inciting the members of the election commission.

Marriyum Aurangzeb also said that the serious allegations against the ECP were evidence of undemocratic and dictatorial thinking of the government.

It is pertinent to mention here that Fawad Chaudhry while addressing a press conference along with Shibli Faraz has again expressed concerns over the performance of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

The minister said that it seems like CEC is supporting opposition’s narrative. Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has raised baseless objections on electronic voting machine (EVM), he added.

Fawad Ch said that CEC is against the reforms suggested by the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He further urged other members to come forward and review the decisions taken by Sikandar Sultan Raja.