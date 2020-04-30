Fawad Ch said that CEC is against the reforms suggested by the government of PTI.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday has again expressed concerns over the performance of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said that it seems like CEC is supporting opposition’s narrative. Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has raised baseless objections on electronic voting machine (EVM), he added.

Fawad Ch said that CEC is against the reforms suggested by the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He further urged other members to come forward and review the decisions taken by Sikandar Sultan Raja.

Earlier, federal minister Azam Swati had leveled serious allegations against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of taking bribes.

During the session of Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, the minister criticized the commission for making fun of the Parliament.

In a protest against the statement of Azam Swati, the ECP officials walked out of the meeting.

Later, CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja chaired a meeting over allegations leveled by the federal ministers.

The participants deliberated upon the discussions which took place during the meetings in Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs and President House.

The ECP members expressed anger over federal ministers for accusing the commission of taking bribes. The allegations are baseless and unacceptable as the ECP is a constitutional department, they stated.

