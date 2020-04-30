ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Argentina plans to buy 12 JF-17 Block III fighter jets from Pakistan, as per international media reports.

According to media reports, the draft Argentine budget for fiscal year 2022 was presented to the National Congress, which included a request of US $664 million for the acquisition of JF-17 Thunder Block III fighters.

The draft made it clear that the Argentine Air Force has chosen Pakistan for purchasing its next supersonic fighter, discarding the offers from Russia, USA and India.