SIALKOT (Dunya News) – President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that victory of his party in recent cantonment board elections was not a small feat.

Addressing a workers convention in Sialkot, Shehbaz Sharif said that entire Punjab has rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as it has lost polls in cantonment boards which are considered its birthplace.

While lashing out at incumbent government, Shehbaz Sharif said that in last three years sugar worth billions of rupees was imported hence depleting foreign exchange reserves of the country and increasing the price to the commodity to Rs110 per kg.

PML-N President added that poor were hit hard by inflation and now after petrol bomb, government has also imposed new taxes on electricity bills. He asked that after all this, why people wouldn’t yearn for government of Nawaz Sharif.

Shehbaz Sharif also claimed that PML-N will win next general elections and while stressing the need of free and transparent elections, warned that no attempts of rigging will be tolerated.

Earlier, Khawaja Saad Rafique, in his address said that cantonment board elections were a decisive survey and claimed that PML-N will elections from Peshawar to Karachi if free and transparent polls are held.