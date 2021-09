Britain is an important friend and trading partner of Pakistan: Buzdar

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday welcomed decision of British government to remove Pakistan from its ‘red list’.

Usman Buzdar, in a statement, said that UK’s decision to end restrictions on Pakistan is a welcome move and overseas Pakistanis will benefit hugely from this.

CM Punjab further said that Britain is an important friend and trading partner of Pakistan.