Pakistan, Tajikistan decide to upgrade long-term strategic partnership

DUSHANBE (Dunya News) – Pakistan and Tajikistan have decided to upgrade the bilateral relations to the level of a long-term strategic partnership.

According to the Joint Statement on establishment of strategic partnership between the two countries, Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Emomali Rahmon underscored that the strategic partnership will create a sustainable foundation for development of long-term relations between the two countries.

In this regard, the two leaders further agreed to work towards signing of a Strategic Partnership Agreement. The leaders accorded particular focus on further strengthening of reliable and constructive high-level contacts, inter-parliamentary ties, defence and security relations between the two countries.

The two leaders underscored the importance of expansion of mutually beneficial economic and trade cooperation, improvement of investment and trade environment between the two countries.