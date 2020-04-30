With great sacrifices against all odds, we laid strong foundation for peace, progress of country

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has emphasised that Pakistani youth must play an important role towards taking Pakistan to new heights.

According to the Inter-Service Public Realtion (ISPR), the army chief visited Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Friday.

COAS Bajwa was the chief guest on University’s convocation. He awarded degrees and medals to various graduating students. Chancellor of GCU Chaudhry Mohanmad Sarwar, the Punjab governor was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the army chief paid rich tributes to both the faculty and management of the university for their role towards grooming and honing of our country’s brilliant youth.

Gen Bajwa said the GCU, a jewel in the crown of Pakistan’s education institutions, has always played key role in producing icons of international acclaim, who have contributed immensely in their respective domains. He emphasised on the youth to always aim high and strive for excellence with sheer hard work and dignity in line with Quaid’s vision.

COAS, while expressing his hope of a brighter future for Pakistan said that we are a resilient nation and our youth is our real asset. “With great sacrifices against all odds, we have laid a strong foundation for peace and progress of the country. Now our youth must play an important role towards taking Pakistan to new heights,” the army chief concluded.