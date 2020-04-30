NCOC takes notice of carrying out coronavirus rapid test through private labs at airports

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Friday has taken notice of carrying out coronavirus rapid test by private laboratories at airports.

According to details, the authorities have directed the Health Department to review the standard and prices of the tests.

Earlier, NCOC announced to ease restrictions following the decline in the coronavirus cases amid the fourth wave of pandemic.



The meeting chaired by Asad Umar, head of the National Command and Operations Center, reviewed the coronavirus situation in detail across the country and important decisions were taken.



According to a notification issued by the NCOC, markets across the country will remain open till 10 pm except in the districts with increased cases, while indoor and outdoor dining will be allowed till 12 pm.



Indoor events will be allowed up to 200 vaccinated people while 400 vaccinated people will be allowed to attend outdoor events.