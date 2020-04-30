Pakistan keen to establish close ties with Central Asian states: Fawad

DUSHANBE (Dunya News) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said our main economic point is to establish close ties with the Central Asian states and for this purpose we have high hopes from SCO.

Talking to media at the outset of SCO summit in Dushanbe, he said we had potential meetings on the sidelines of the SCO summit. We met with the presidents of Belarus, Uzbekistan, Iran and Kazakhstan.

The Minister said all the leaders of the region agreed over that Afghanistan should not be left alone for its stability.