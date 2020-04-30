Teachers and management have been instructed to ensure coronavirus SOPs are strictly followed.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – All public and private educational institutions across Punjab will reopen today (Thursday) with a staggered approach, Dunya News reported

According to notification issued by School Education Department and Higher Education Department, only 50% of students would be allowed in schools on any given day.

All public and private universities and colleges in the province will also reopen today with a staggered approach. All the concerned authorities have been asked to ensure strict adherence to coronavirus-related restrictions and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), as well as 100% vaccination of all the teaching and non-teaching staff, and students.

Earlier, the government had closed the educational institutes in Punjab from Sep 6 to 11 but due to continuous rise in cases the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) extended the closure of institutions till Sept 15.

