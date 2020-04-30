SC rejects plea against appointment of Sikandar Sultan Raja as CEC

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday has turned down a plea filed against the appointment of Sikandar Sultan Raja as Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).



According to details, a two-member bench headed by acting Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial heard the case.

During the proceedings, the apex court upheld objections raised by the registrar office on the petition of Advocate Ali Azeem Afridi.

Azam Swati alleges ECP of taking bribes

Federal minister Azam Swati had leveled serious allegations against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of taking bribes.

During the session of Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, the minister criticized the commission for making fun of the Parliament.

In a protest against the statement of Azam Swati, the ECP officials walked out of the meeting.

ECP expresses anger over allegations leveled by federal ministers



CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja had chaired a meeting over allegations leveled by the federal ministers.

The participants deliberated upon the discussions which took place during the meetings in Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs and President House.

The ECP members expressed anger over federal ministers for accusing the commission of taking bribes. The allegations are baseless and unacceptable as the ECP is a constitutional department, they stated.