LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 73 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,212,809. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 26,938 on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 2,714 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 12,291 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,192 in Sindh 5,310 in KP, 892 in Islamabad, 727 in Azad Kashmir, 344 in Balochistan, and 182 in GB.

Furthermore 446,840 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 416,901 in Punjab 169,429 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 103,293 in Islamabad, 33,490 in Azad Kashmir, 32,658 in Balochistan and 10,198 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 18,625,952 coronavirus tests and 56,733 in the last 24 hours. 1,108,339 patients have recovered in the country whereas 5,122 patients are in critical condition.