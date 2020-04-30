CM Punjab expresses concern over rising coronavirus cases

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar while expressing concern over increasing Coronavirus cases in the province has issued directives for effective implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

According to details, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed the steps taken to deal with the fourth wave of Coronavirus.

The Chief Minister said that citizens have to be more careful than before to avoid the Covid-19 adding that the cases are rising due to non-implementation of SOPs.

Usman Buzdar said support of the public is crucial to stop the spread of pandemic. He said it is in the interest of the citizens to follow government’s guidelines. He also directed to fruther expedite the process of vaccination in the province.

Dr Yasmin Rashid apprised CM of the latest situation regarding Coronavirus and also briefed him about the measures taken to prevent its spread and vaccination.

Yasmin Rashid said that the citizens are appealed to follow the instructions of the government. “Protect yourself and others by following the Corona Guidelines,” she added.

