PM given guard of honour at Uzbekistan's presidential palace

TASHKENT (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday was accorded a very warm welcome when he arrived here on a two-day official visit to Uzbekistan.

The Prime Minister was given a guard of honour on his arrival at Uzbekistan’s Koksaray presidential palace by a smartly turned out contingent of its armed forces.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev received the prime minister at the official welcome ceremony, where contingents of Uzbek forces presented a static salute to the visiting dignitary.

Uzbek President Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister Imran Khan introduced their delegations to each other before proceeding to the official talks.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf and Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Minister for Information Technology Atif Khan were present.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Uzbekistan on a two-day official visit at the invitation of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov received PM Imran Khan on his arrival at the Tashkent International Airport.

“The Prime Minister’s visit to Uzbekistan is important in terms of cooperation on matters relating to regional and bilateral trade, international relations and security,” the PM Office said.

During the visit, several agreements and Memoranda of Understanding will be signed between the two countries on various issues of common interest.

These include the areas such as transportation of goods, cooperation between the two chambers of commerce, trade, education, culture, and tourism.

Soon after his arrival, the prime minister visited the national monument of Uzbekistan and laid a wreath.



Prime Minister Imran Khan lays wreath at the national monument of Uzbekistan.

The Prime Minister will also participate in the International Conference on “Central and South Asia Regional Connectivity: Challenges and Opportunities.”

The Conference will be attended by ministers and high-level representatives from Central and South Asia as well as other important countries, international organizations, international financial institutions, think tanks and scholars.

In his interactions during the visit, the Prime Minister will highlight his vision of ‘Naya Pakistan,’ Pakistan’s positive contribution to peace and security at the regional and international level, and the shift from geopolitics to geo-economics.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan and Uzbekistan enjoy historic fraternal relations, marked by mutual respect and rooted in common culture and similar traditions.

In recent years, Pakistan-Uzbekistan relations have witnessed an upward trajectory. The leaders of the two countries have interacted twice before on the sidelines of BRI Forum in Beijing and SCO Summit in Bishkek. They also held a Virtual bilateral Summit on April 14, 2021.

Pakistan has deepened its engagement with Central Asia through its ‘Vision Central Asia’ policy, with a focus on five key strands — political, trade and investment, energy and connectivity, security and defence, and people-to-people exchanges.