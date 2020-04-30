Dasu bus incident: Initial investigation confirms traces of explosives, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that Initial investigations into Dasu incident have now confirmed traces of explosives.

In a statement on twitter he said that terrorism cannot be ruled out in Dasu incident adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan was personally supervising all developments.

Minister said out government is in close coordination with Chinese embassy in this regard.

“We are committed to fight menace of terrorism together”, said Fawad.

— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 15, 2021

Thirteen people, including nine Chinese nationals were killed and 28 others sustained injuries when a coach carrying them to an under-construction tunnel site of Dasu hydropower project fell into a ravine in the Upper Kohistan area on Wednesday.

PM’s visit to Uzbekistan to open new avenues of economic, security cooperation



Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Prime Minister Imran Khan s visit to Uzbekistan will open new avenues of economic and security cooperation among Pakistan, Uzbekistan and the Central Asian States.

In his video message in Tashkent, he said the visit has two important objectives, including enhancement of travelling facilities among Pakistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan; and peace in Afghanistan.

The Information Minister said we want that any truck or train loaded at Karachi and Gwadar Port reaches Tashkent, which will increase Pakistan s trade with the Central Asian States manifold.

He said an important conference will be held tomorrow in which importance of regional connectivity will be highlighted.