CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza attends golden jubilee event at HIT in Taxila

TAXILLA (Dunya News) – Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza on Thursday has participated in the event related to Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) Golden Jubilee commemoration as the chief guest.



According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the ceremony was attended by the ambassador of Ukraine and Defence Attaché of the Peoples Republic of China in Pakistan along with key officials of their state companies.



On the occasion, CJCSC congratulated Heavy Industries Taxila, NORINCO and UKRSPECEXPORT (USE) in achieving hallmarks of excellence besides establishing exemplary relations of mutual cooperation in Tank Technologies during the last five decades.