Pakistan expresses deep grief over tragic incident of fire at hospital in Iraq

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the tragic incident of fire at a hospital in Nasiriya, Iraq.
In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri extended condolences to the government and people of Iraq on the loss of precious lives and injuries caused to many in the incident.
He said Pakistan stands with brotherly Iraq in this hour of grief.
