President underlines need for enhanced engagements with Tajikistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Dr Arif Alvi has underlined the need for enhanced engagements with Tajikistan in the areas of trade, defence, energy, tourism and culture.

Talking to Defence Minister of Tajikistan Colonel General Sherali Mirzo in Islamabad today (Wednesday), he said Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Tajikistan which are based on strong historical, religious and cultural links.

He emphasized the need for exchanging economic and cultural delegations to expand the volume of bilateral trade as well as cement cultural linkages between the two sides.

The President said the Gawadar port and CPEC offer enormous opportunities to regional countries and Tajikistan, in this regard, could benefit from the emerging opportunities by exporting its goods to foreign countries through the Gawadar port.

He expressed the hope that the continued interactions between military and defence leadership of the two countries at the higher levels would further expand military cooperation.

Dr Arif Alvi also highlighted the brutalities being committed against the Muslims of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said India is involved in hybrid war against Pakistan by using the soil of Afghanistan and supporting militants to carry out terrorist activities in Pakistan.

Regarding Afghanistan, the President said that Pakistan is making sincere efforts to promote peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan as a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan is not only in the interest of Pakistan but also for the entire region.

Colonel General Sherali Mirzo emphasized the need for further promoting military and defence relations for the mutual benefit of the two countries.