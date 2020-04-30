NAB terms Shaukat Tarin's statement baseless, contradictory to facts

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has termed the statement of Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin as baseless, fabricated and contradictory to the facts and advised him to look at the ordinance carefully.

A statement issued by the Accountability Bureau said that 1273 references are pending in the courts out of which there are almost no cases against the bureaucracy. The allegations are aimed at discouraging the organization adding that those who work according to the constitution need not fear.

It may be recalled that Shaukat Tarin had made a statement regarding non-functioning of bureaucracy due to NAB. However, it has been strongly condemned by the NAB.

The statement said that propaganda against the NAB was being carried out incessantly, with the aim of discrediting and discouraging the bureaucracy.

The NAB has said that bureaucracy is the backbone of any country. The NAB not only respects the bureaucracy but also values its services.

The statement said that Justice Javed Iqbal has made NAB a dynamic institution. If the bureaucracy works according to the constitution and the law, then there is no need to be afraid of the Anti-corruption watchdog. NAB and corruption cannot go hand in hand. The Finance Minister is advised to take a thorough look at the NAB Ordinance, said statement.

