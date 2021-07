ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader and MNA Chaudhry Moonis Elahi has been appointed as Federal Minister for Water Resources.

Moonis Elahi had already held meeting with Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan in this regard.

It is pertinent to mention here that Moonis Elahi became the Member of National Assembly (MNA) after winning seat during by-poll in NA-69 constituency.