KARACHI (Dunya News) - A man escaped from quarantine center in Karachi after he tested positive for Coronavirus on arrival at Jinnah International Airport from Canada.

According to the media reports, Zain Kamran arrived at Karachi Airport via Turkish Airline flight on July 6. He was kept in a quarantine facility at the airport.

The passenger has also left his passport at the airport hotel. Authorities have started searching for the patient.