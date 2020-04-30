CM Buzdar alleges opposition of damaging Kashmir cause

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday has alleged opposition parties of damaging Kashmir cause during their election campaign.



In a statement, the CM said that those who have done politics on Kashmir issue have neglected the national interests. Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has fought the case of Kashmir at every platform, he added.

Earlier, CM Buzdar said that past rulers preferred trade over interests of peoples of Kashmir but Prime Minister Imran Khan is true advocate of Kashmiris.

He said that political opponents cannot mislead public of Azad Kashmir as people of the region know that Imran Khan took a courageous and bold stand on the Kashmir dispute.