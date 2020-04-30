ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) on Tuesday has directed field offices that the non-vaccinated citizens should not be entertained till the time they provide vaccination certificate.



According to the notification, 200,000 citizens daily visit NADRA centers across the country for identity card related services. If NADRA stops entertaining public, no one will be able to get vaccination certificate.

It is also worth mentioning here that identity card is a pre-requisite for administering vaccine to the general public.

Moreover, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) directions regarding precautionary/preventive measures against the spread of coronavirus are implemented in the centers in letter and spirit.