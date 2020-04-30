Angry residents blocked roads by burning tyres and chanted slogans against HESCO officials.

HYDERABAD (Dunya News) - Residents of Latifabad No 8 in Hyderabad staged a protest against unscheduled loadshedding on Monday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, residents are facing long hours of power outage for the past several days. They have repeatedly requested Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) to resolve the issue. Getting no positive response from HESCO officials, the residents staged a protest.

Angry residents also blocked the roads in Latifabad No 8 by burning tyres and chanted slogans against HESCO officials.

