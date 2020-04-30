Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

NANKANA SAHIB (Dunya News) – At least two people were killed and two other sustained injuries when a speeding mini truck collided with an oil tanker due to over speeding in Nankana Sahib on Monday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Mangtanwal Raod where driver of the mini truck lost control of the vehicle due to over speeding and collided head-on with an oil tanker, killing two persons on the spot and injuring two other.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

