Federal Cabinet to decide Eid-ul-Adha holidays on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned Federal Cabinet meeting on Tuesday to deliberate over 22 point agenda including deciding over the number of Eid-ul-Adha holidays.

The agenda also includes mulling over a report regarding proscribed organisation Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.

According to sources, the cabinet will be briefed on the construction of multi-storey building on railway land in Nowshera and encroachments in Sectors E8 and E9 of Islamabad.

The Cabinet will be apprised of the registration of agro and non-agro projects by the Commerce Division.

A special allowance amounting to 15% of the basic salaries of the officers and youth of the armed forces will be reviewed in tomorrow s cabinet meeting.

The hiring approval of five members for the Iqbal Academy Pakistan, fixing an upper limit for the retail price of medicines, and appointing Islamabad Electric Supply Company s CEO is also on the agenda.

Cabinet will review PTI leader and Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh s request to form a joint investigation team (JIT) against him.

The hiring of the Pakistan Railway Freight Transportation Company s CEO and the ratification of the decisions of the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation and the Cabinet Committee on Energy are also on the agenda.

