Senate passes 'The Torture and Custodial Death' Prevention, Punishment Bill 2021

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Session of the Senate began at the Parliament House in Islamabad this afternoon with Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani in the chair.

A number of bills were introduced in the House today (Monday).

These include: The Constitution Amendment Bill 2021 (Amendment of Article 130), The Constitution Amendment Bill 2021(Amendment of Article 9), The Constitution Amendment Bill 2021(Insertion of Article 38A), The Constitution Amendment Bill 2021(Amendment of Article 89), The China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (Amendment) Bill 2021, The Pakistan Penal Code Amendment Bill 2021 and the Constitution Amendment Bill 2021(Insertion of Article 17A and Amendment of Articles 51 and 106).

The chair referred the bills to the standing committees concerned.

The House passed “The Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Bill 2021”.

The Bill was introduced by Senator Sherry Rehman.