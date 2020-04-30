Pakistan desires to further enhance relations in diverse fields with Bulgaria: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood has stressed to further enhance cooperation between Pakistan and Bulgaria in the field of education and culture.

Talking to Ambassador of Bulgaria to Pakistan Ms. Irena Gancheva who called on him in Islamabad on Monday, he said that our relations have always been marked by trust, mutual understanding and close cooperation and Pakistan attaches high importance to its relations with Bulgaria.

He said Pakistan desires to further enhance these relations in all fields of mutual interests.

During the meeting, the Ambassador said that there is a lot of scope for mutual cooperation in various fields including education and culture.

She also expressed keen interest in enhancing and promoting people to people contact and cultural exchange between the two countries.