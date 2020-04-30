ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid on Monday has said that Pakistan Army is on standby to assist in case of any emergency during Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) election.



Talking to media, the minister said that on the request of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), 7200 personnel of Rangers and FC will be deployed in Azad Kashmir to ensure smooth conduct of elections on July 25.



He said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are false making claims of rigging as they are afraid of their defeat.



Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will form government in AJK on July 25, he assured.



Commenting on issuance of fake national identification cards by National Database and Registration Authority, Sheikh Rashid said 39 officials have been suspended in Karachi and this will not be tolerated.



Responding to a question, he said India has always remained involved in sabotage activities in Pakistan. He, however, said that our security agencies always foiled their sordid designs.