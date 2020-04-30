LEEPA (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Monday has warned that vote thieves will not succeed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) polls.



Addressing a rally in Leepa Valley, the PML-N leader said that those involved in flour, sugar and medicine theft should better leave the government.

She demanded the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders to seek apology from the nation. Prime Minister Imran Khan has put the development of Pakistan on reverse gear, she added.

Maryam Nawaz said that the fake leaders are worried about simple majority. The mandate of those who want to win by joining hands with ‘selectors’ has been exposed, she went on to say.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz said that the PTI government’s only agenda was to divide Kashmir. She said Imran Khan should bring the list of his contributions to the Kashmir issue next time he visits AJK.

Addressing a public gathering at Hatyan Bala, she told Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government against making Kashmir a province of Pakistan and also trying to rob PML-N of its mandate in the elections.

Maryam questioned why India snatched from Kashmir the special status it had granted to the state under Article 370 of its constitution when Imran Khan was Pakistan’s prime minister adding that you have lost Pakistan’s case on Kashmir.