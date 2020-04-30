"Corrupt are sitting in the government. How many ministers have been expelled."

KARACHI (ONLINE): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said people of Pakistan are paying price for the incompetence of government.

While talking to media after appearing in the accountability court, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said people were suffering due to incompetence of government. "I am neither deterred by NAB nor by cases”, he added.

The cases against us are false, he said adding if the decisions by Islamabad and Lahore courts are read then the factual position will come to light.

We are neither afraid of NAB nor cases, he underlined. "NAB chairman should tell who does he serve. The ministers who used to say they have caught them are now hiding their faces," he added.

He remarked as per ECC decisions 20 cases are liable to be instituted against the government. "Prime Minister (PM) used to claim that he takes action against all. Corrupt are sitting in the government. How many ministers have been expelled," he questioned.

"Who is responsible for gas crisis in the country. Government is generating electricity by importing the most expensive LNG. Who is responsible for it," he went on to question.

Every moment in Pakistan is election moment, he added. It is better if election is held as soon as possible, he observed.