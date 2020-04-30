He expressed hope that world will soon get rid of Coronavirus pandemic.

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has reiterated to expand relations between Kuwait and Pakistan for mutual benefit.

Replying to President Dr. Arif Alvi s letter, Amir of Kuwait expressed satisfaction over the strong relationship between Kuwait and Pakistan. He accepted the invitation from the President to visit Pakistan.

He thanked Pakistan for appreciating Kuwait s role regarding issues of Muslim Ummah especially Palestine.

In the letter, he expressed hope that world will soon get rid of this Coronavirus pandemic.