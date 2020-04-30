"There is no shortage of vaccine in the country."

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan says only vaccinated people will be allowed to visit tourist resorts during Eid holidays.

Talking to the media in Islamabad on Monday, he said during the last few days, the positivity rate of Coronavirus cases has increased from two percent to four percent, which is alarming.

He said the main cause of this surge is violation of SOPs and the new variant of Coronavirus coming from India.

The Special Assistant appealed the public to follow the SOPs to contain spread of the pandemic. He said efforts will be made to implement SOPs with the help of the administration and the army.

He made it clear that there is no shortage of vaccine in the country and four hundred and fifty thousand vaccines have so far been administered.