ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The local administration on Sunday has decided to impose smart lockdown in five sectors of Islamabad after surge in coronavirus cases, Dunya News reported.

A notification in this regard has been sent to DC while health teams have also been formed for medical assistance.

According to details, smart lockdown has been imposed in Street No 13, Qataba Town, Street No 18 G/11-2, Street No 18 F/11-2, Street No 19 F/6-3 and Street No 24 G/7-3.